Eat your heart out Jaguar.

Another day, another car. Not a Jag tho, a lowly Ford!



Nightmare week. New neighbours moved into the council property next door. They have a 2 and a half year old daughter who runs around all day on their laminate flooring which we can hear through the floor and walls - I am talking periods of 4hours of non-stop thumping & screaming, a bit of a break, then it to start again for another 4hrs etc. Parent's who don't put their child to bed before 10.30pm and who smoke skunk and it fills our house with the stench which lingers for ages even with me opening the windows. The pitfalls of Victorian terrace houses with shared air spaces in the loft and underneath the house..



They have in one week ruined the peace of living in my own home and there is nothing I can do about it. Lucy's been much more jumpy & miserable than normal too, hope she gets used to it. I can't wait to get out of this hell-hole!