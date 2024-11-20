Previous
Mousey by blightygal
Photo 790

Mousey

Lucy on top of the very tall unit we have, not a great photo as in the dark but liked the mouse pillow so a pic for my memories really. Still doesn't want to walk, gone back to sleep next to the radiator with a belly full of food.

(taken 21st). -3oC tonight.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

