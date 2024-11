Brrr

For the last 3 days, Lucy has been sleeping right next to radiators.. well, it has been -3oC so can't blame her. Not even wanting a walk and staying in all day long. I wish I had a bladder that strong!



She initially did the 'don't photograph' me thing, then I showed her the pics on my phone. Then took one of me, then one of us together and showed them all. She seemed to understand and let me take a few more without a grump on. Smart girl!