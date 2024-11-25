Sign up
Previous
Photo 793
Living in a box
Just had a delivery, mostly things for our spoiled madam. But came in a huge box.. she sat in it of course but couldn't have been less impressed with the things I tried to get her to play with!
She stayed very still for a long exposure pic too, quite impressed.
1 month to Christmas.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
ace
