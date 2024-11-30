Previous
I am a cat, get me outta here! by blightygal
Photo 794

I am a cat, get me outta here!

Lucy hiding from screeching child neighbour noise and thumping.. poor love. Sometimes it's so loud it makes her jump!

Ordered a sound recorder to come tomorrow, hopefully, then carry on fighting the council as they are council tenants. The dope smell has stopped now, so that's an improvement as council said it's a no-go.

Also tomorrow we are off for a little drive to look at a house in our budget, a proper cottage with thatched roof and no neighbours whatsoever. It's by a 40mph road tho, so need to go see if too busy for a pussycat. I presume it will be...
