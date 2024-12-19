Previous
Bath time by blightygal
Photo 798

Bath time

Lucy likes to follow me around the house some days, today she sat in the bath waiting for me to put the shower head on. Always liked the sound of water going down the drain, little weirdo.

19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

FunnyFace

ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
