Double trouble by blightygal
First time in a while got Lucy out at lunch as been so so very cold. She doesn't look all that happy here but she did actually enjoy herself once we got to the church. She even crept up on a squirrel, waited a few seconds then sniffed the squirrel's bum before it realised what was going on and shot up the tree! Nice to know that Lucy doesn't want to harm them, just play. Her antics gave me the first smile in a while, animals are fab like that.

Ed's 59th birthday tomorrow, hopefully that will be a nice day and we both shake off the January blues with a nice pub lunch.
Cats are wonderful barometers. This body language tells you it is freezing! Stretched out upside down usually means it is mid summer in the heat! Beautiful cat and great reflection!
January 9th, 2025  
Kissukka
Twice the sweet Lucy! They dislike cold until they find something interesting that makes them forget about it.
January 9th, 2025  
