Jolly Fisherman

Went to the Jolly Fisherman pub for birthday boy Ed's lunch and unusually walking up and down the river we didn't see the normal numbers in ducks, swans, coots and geese to feed. We took 10 loaves with us and brought home 5, even after we ended up leaving a pile for the gulls and pigeons. We thought we'd see more, being so bitterly cold.



Admired lots of the boats along the canal, of which there were many. Apparently they offer free mooring during the winter months and most of the canal side was full, apart from next to the pub. It's a daydream of mine to have a widebeam!



Nice lunch, well, for Ed. Me, not so much, the vegetarian options were very slim and the toasted cheese sandwich seemed to have been deep friend, something I've never encountered before and after half a half, had to give in and leave. Too much oil.