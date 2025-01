Green for go.

Out for another night time walk around the streets, 3rd night running as not been so bitterly cold. Tonight Lucy even took the lead, showing us where she wanted to go and ended up in a large field she loved as a kitten. Nice to have Ed home for 3 nights on the trot as I don't go out walking so much at night on my own.



Ordered 50 boxes, bubble wrap and some tape to start packing up our belongings. This is going to be a task and a half, moving home.