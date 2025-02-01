Poorly paws.

So.. between 6 and 6.30am Lucy was probably hit by a car. Luckily was already up and saw all the blood coming from her claw when she came home - she'd mashed up all four paws worth of claws while being dragged along. Had to wait most of the day for an xray as loads of emergencies at the vets came in, but pleased to say no broken bones. She is a very lucky girl today.

So.. supposed to keep bandage on her foot to protect the wound on her nail bed, bandage lasted 20 mins after got home. Am supposed to keep her in for a few days and the crying to get out has started as well as her flat refusal to use the litter tray. Going to be a long few days but am beyond pleased to be experiencing them nevertheless.