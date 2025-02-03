Previous
She wins. by blightygal
Photo 806

She wins.

Trip to the churchyard, twice, because the madam refuses to use the litter tray. Became a toss-up of which is more of a worry, keeping her foot clean or not going to the loo. The loo won as been nearly 48hrs.
