Clash of prints

Lucy indoors, mighty fed up. I locked her in overnight again last night after a salt bath on her foot and she spent the night crying and pacing, again not using the litter tray. Let her out at 6am, came back an hour later all happy, carrying her bit of litter she scored and fell asleep by the window.



We went out together at lunchtime for a wee, the little rascal came home before me, jumped into her treehouse and refused to come indoors, same again after an evening walk.



So yeah, she's not happy with being kept in and hid in the one place we can't get her from. So, gave up, unlocked catflap, threw away kitty litter, hoovered & mopped any last trace of smell of the offending object, hoping she'd understand all back to normal. No, slept outside all night, I ended up having to tuck a hot water bottle in there as was cold - going to get one of those microwaveable pet heaters sorted as a bit safer.



She wins. She always does. I guess mental health is as important as physical. She is going to have a tough time when we move and she only has a garden as a playground...