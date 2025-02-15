Get up and dressed mum!

Yeah, she's not normally allowed to sit on my clothes.. but she's still a bit blue after being hit. We thought midweek that she was perking up but alas, no. She is a little trouper though, keeping going after being hit by a car (and the overdose before). Been thought too much in her 5 years of life. She's had a delayed reaction of fear of Ed and I after her vet trip, funny old girl is now nervous around us again and running outside if in the same room.



Cat fencing complete in London! It's supposed to be nice and sunny next weekend so we will take her there for a visit and a chance for Ed and I to get stuck in with clearing. We're trying to make the lounge and a little room for me habitable and somewhere clean & comfy to decompress. Honestly, with no DIY or decorating done in over 40 years, this is proving to be a huge task. Hole in ceiling, paper falling off walls, mould on walls in rooms Ed turned off radiators for years and 40 year old carpets that never been cleaned. Totally overwhelmed to be honest.



Ed's come up with a date - 1st April, to get his dad home. April 1st is also the day Ed and I first met at a Fall gig in Hammersmith, 2007. We'd 'known' each other on a Bauhaus forum for a couple years before that but we ended up getting it together a year later.