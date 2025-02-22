Grandads chair.

We took Lucy to grandads home in London so we could get on with making one of the rooms not so scruffy, pulling up the carpet and deep cleaning the lounge, ready for decorating. Thought Lucy may enjoy having a nosy, all those new smells, not forgetting the house has mice in it. She'd been there once as a kitten too. Nope, she came out from underneath the bed once to go wee in the garden and just before we were due to leave, she joined us in the lounge and sat on the only remaining chair. Now she's doing that thing again of sleeping in the garden if Ed and I are both home. Oh well!