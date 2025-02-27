Previous
Valerian by blightygal
Photo 813

Valerian

I don't know if it was the fact we left Lucy last Weds to go to London for 7hrs but she's been a bit friendlier since. Wanting too to go out in the afternoon. Picture post roll around in valerian..
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

@blightygal
