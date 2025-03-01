Previous
Not a cloud in sight! by blightygal
Not a cloud in sight!

Luce and I didn't gel for a sunshine walk today, when she wanted to go, I couldn't, when I was ready, she didn't want to move. So will have to be content with a cold walk tonight instead..

Beautiful day, once it warmed up and the fog burned away.
