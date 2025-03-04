Previous
Sofa by blightygal
Photo 816

Sofa

Lucy enjoying a mix of heat of the radiator and a bit of sunshine.

Am treating myself to a ostentatious velvet chesterfield sofa for Teds home as our old M&S sofa in brown has been better days. Thing is, cannot decide which colour - deep purple or red, mad colours!

and.. Trump. Wow, every day brings more insanity.
Madeleine Pennock ace
Beautiful Lucy! Oh her image makes me so sad about my Merlin. They were very similar!
March 5th, 2025  
Kissukka
Lovely closeup of sweet Lucy
March 5th, 2025  
FunnyFace
@marshwader I am sorry for your loss, it is painful for sure. Yes both bengals but your Merlin much more golden.
March 5th, 2025  
