Photo 816
Sofa
Lucy enjoying a mix of heat of the radiator and a bit of sunshine.
Am treating myself to a ostentatious velvet chesterfield sofa for Teds home as our old M&S sofa in brown has been better days. Thing is, cannot decide which colour - deep purple or red, mad colours!
and.. Trump. Wow, every day brings more insanity.
4th March 2025
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
Album
365
4th March 2025 9:55am
Public
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Beautiful Lucy! Oh her image makes me so sad about my Merlin. They were very similar!
March 5th, 2025
Kissukka
Lovely closeup of sweet Lucy
March 5th, 2025
FunnyFace
@marshwader
I am sorry for your loss, it is painful for sure. Yes both bengals but your Merlin much more golden.
March 5th, 2025
