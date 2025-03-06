Happy Christmas

As an Xmas present, Ed bought me a crowdfunding Larry the Cat (No 10 Downing St cat) plushie last October (when nobody knew what it would look like!) and it arrived today out of the blue. Not as great as the real Larry of course but fab to have - and am not really a fan of cuddly toys at all.



Ed in London fixing the electrics to the pond that the fencers went through - he's got to do the other side at some stage for the electrics that go into the shed at the bottom of the garden because they broke that too... The fence company should be fixing next doors too, at their own expense - they really were cowboys as it turned out, they were lucky not to get electrocuted.. Funnily enough they've stopped pestering me to leave reviews after this and a couple of other things they had to come back to fix.