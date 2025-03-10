Previous
Where's the sun gone? by blightygal
After a glorious week of warm sunshine the cold came back. Didn't seem to worry Luce, who after 2 and a half hours at the church, still didn't want to come home. Been going out with her longer, make the most of it before we move.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Photo Details

