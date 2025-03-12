Previous
Spare cat by blightygal
Photo 819

Spare cat

Meet Baloo, a cat who lives in a house right next to the churchyard. She and Lucy were best buddies when they were kittens - they are the same age - and used to call on each others house for a play in the churchyard and work together trying to catch mice.

Sadly, as with most cats, they got grumpy when got old and now chase each other off, but nothing serious or nasty. Baloo loves her dreamies and not even Lucy charging at her can stop her asking for some on a church ledge. I shall miss the little monkey when we move as see her most days.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

