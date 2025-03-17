Variety is the spice of life.

Herman, after her lunch. Little bit of lambs lettuce, greens, radicchio, little gem and her absolutely fav - apple for pudding which I think sent her in a food coma because she was already full up. Winter diet, before any of the weeds grow for the summer months.



Busy morning, oil and petrol for the car, collecting paint, Lucy's b'day toy, a rug, and some single duvet covers for Ted's hospital bed and some glorious, fluffy, luxury pillows for Ted. We chucked out his manky ones on Sat and as he is mainly bedridden, gotta make it lush!