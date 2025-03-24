Previous
Dull day by blightygal
Photo 825

Dull day

Went to GP this morning as have for some time being suffering a crushing pain on my neck, feels like being strangled and my neck swells up. Sunday was incredibly painful and stopped me in my tracks. So, GP after a ECG, sent me up to A&E with a letter to ask them to check my heart.
I got off pretty lightly, all in all, just under 7 hours in A&E, but my bottom is still numb from sitting down on hard chairs for so long.

And.. nothing wrong found, which of course is great, but I want to find out what's going on so I can then (hopefully) get it sorted.

So nice to be out in the fresh air tonight at the churchyard, even if I did have to listen to Ed watching the football on his phone. Huge pet hate is football commentary, it's like nails down a blackboard.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
I can almost hear the music from the film Omen!! I missed your message. Hope your neck improves quickly! x
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact