Dull day

Went to GP this morning as have for some time being suffering a crushing pain on my neck, feels like being strangled and my neck swells up. Sunday was incredibly painful and stopped me in my tracks. So, GP after a ECG, sent me up to A&E with a letter to ask them to check my heart.

I got off pretty lightly, all in all, just under 7 hours in A&E, but my bottom is still numb from sitting down on hard chairs for so long.



And.. nothing wrong found, which of course is great, but I want to find out what's going on so I can then (hopefully) get it sorted.



So nice to be out in the fresh air tonight at the churchyard, even if I did have to listen to Ed watching the football on his phone. Huge pet hate is football commentary, it's like nails down a blackboard.