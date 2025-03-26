Twilight

I love that deep blue that see in the sky as the sun goes down and the stars begin to pop out.



Another photo of the old mill behind the house which is now university digs. Guess am doing a few repeats before leave the area.



Glorious day, spent 3 and a half hours at the church with Lucy after done various pick up/drop offs in town. Ordered a sideboard to replace the one I had bought from Next, which arrived warped - twice. Shame because it was very quirky, but don't think Next is the place to go for furniture, lesson learned.



Read online that the Northern lights were around last night - but when I photographed the church on Monday night there were another few patches of pink. I thought must've been my imagination.. may still be!!