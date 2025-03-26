Previous
Twilight by blightygal
Photo 826

Twilight

I love that deep blue that see in the sky as the sun goes down and the stars begin to pop out.

Another photo of the old mill behind the house which is now university digs. Guess am doing a few repeats before leave the area.

Glorious day, spent 3 and a half hours at the church with Lucy after done various pick up/drop offs in town. Ordered a sideboard to replace the one I had bought from Next, which arrived warped - twice. Shame because it was very quirky, but don't think Next is the place to go for furniture, lesson learned.

Read online that the Northern lights were around last night - but when I photographed the church on Monday night there were another few patches of pink. I thought must've been my imagination.. may still be!!
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact