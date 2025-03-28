Previous
The Plough was lovely and bright. Lovely eve with Lucy, tho she didn't hang around too long - there seemed to be a plethora of cats who turned up at the churchyard last night.

Ed busy in London, prepping the floor for new flooring. Once that's in, we are ready to start moving in properly. Man with van booked!

Saturday 29th is a partial eclipse of the sun too. It's all happening, lol.
