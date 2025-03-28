Sign up
Photo 827
Saucepan
The Plough was lovely and bright. Lovely eve with Lucy, tho she didn't hang around too long - there seemed to be a plethora of cats who turned up at the churchyard last night.
Ed busy in London, prepping the floor for new flooring. Once that's in, we are ready to start moving in properly. Man with van booked!
Saturday 29th is a partial eclipse of the sun too. It's all happening, lol.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
