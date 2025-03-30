Sign up
Photo 828
Tats
Blimey, toys have changed somewhat! This has been kicking around the churchyard for a bit, so put on the lychgate wall. A few moments later a little girl walked past with her mum and took it, ha.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
