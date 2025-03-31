Previous
Not posing by blightygal
Photo 829

Not posing

Lucy refusing to smile for the camera, so another pic of her back.

She's changed a lot recently, not so timid, wanting to go out into the sunny church, chasing off other cats. She's never been like this and making me feel bad that she's going to be moving very soon!
31st March 2025

