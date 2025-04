Sunshine

One little daffodil away from all the others at the church. Sun was hitting the flower yesterday and had a few seconds break in the wind to get a pic, ha.

April fools day - Ed and I met 18 years ago in person for the first time. He and a group of online music fans met up to see The Fall at the Hammersmith Palais, the last gig there before it was knocked down. I knew he was shy, and at the end of the gig I said something to make him blush - the rest is history!