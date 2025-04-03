Previous
Doggy doo. by blightygal
Doggy doo.

There's a woman who I think works nearby who keeps bringing her elderly dog to the churchyard to do it's business. Honestly, she walks and walks for 30 odd mins. Here's Lucy, hiding in the bushes waiting patiently for it to go away.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

