Moving day by blightygal
Photo 832

Moving day

Moving is such hard work, it really is and we're no way near ready for the rest of it. A ton of decorating in London before we bring more things, then a ton of decorating before selling our home. It's 10pm and absolutely shattered, time for bed.

Lucy here in her new garden, watching the fish, the highlight of the whole day for her am sure. She knew something was up in the old house, hardly a shock with boxes upon boxes of belongings and wasn't coming indoors much. Had to grab her off the fence when time to leave.

All in all, she's done ok here late afternoon and evening. Am quite impressed. I think though that the realisation that she's not going home may hit in a day or two... I really hope she's not able to escape the cat proofing.
