Previous
Wise by blightygal
Photo 834

Wise

Ed's mum and dads home is covered in little knick-knacks. They are everywhere, inside and out. A lifetime of collecting I guess! We have charity shopped and thrown away so many and yet wherever I look, there are more. I do feel guilty though, throwing out someone else's life but I can't deal with so many esp when so much decorating, cleaning and fixing to do as they are in the way.

Spent the day painting then building Lucy a new cat outdoor house. She was very very bad today, wanting to get out of the garden, loads of angry crying. I feel so sorry for her and not for the first time felt very guilty.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact