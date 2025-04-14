Wise

Ed's mum and dads home is covered in little knick-knacks. They are everywhere, inside and out. A lifetime of collecting I guess! We have charity shopped and thrown away so many and yet wherever I look, there are more. I do feel guilty though, throwing out someone else's life but I can't deal with so many esp when so much decorating, cleaning and fixing to do as they are in the way.



Spent the day painting then building Lucy a new cat outdoor house. She was very very bad today, wanting to get out of the garden, loads of angry crying. I feel so sorry for her and not for the first time felt very guilty.