Rollin'

Nothing Lucy likes more than rolling on the ground, esp if the sun out. Well, perhaps mice that is..

Still no mice found in the garden, but she nearly got her first fish tonight out of the pond!

She's doing ok, seems a little fed up but that's to be expected. We've been replacing her evening walk to the church with evening play session in the garden. For the most part has been received well.



House is continuing to be a real task. Few cross words back and fourth between Ed and I. We have different levels of what is acceptable in the hygiene dept of this house (I don't do years of dirt build up) and a mini row over how I want to cover the bathroom walls with that cheap white tongue and groove plastic sheeting until we are in a position to rip up and start again, a year or so's time. The bathroom has several missing tiles, even more loose ones and all of them with asbestos behind them and all the grout dirty. Said no, our new steam cleaner will not fix the issue.. lol, and don't even get me onto the gas leak I've smelled for a few days, to which he denied. Low and behold, 10pm he has now discovered two small leaks.. help me.

