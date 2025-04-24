Previous
Bird by blightygal
Bird

Lucy still not keen on photo taken, so pleased I got one today. She's taken a shining to the old bird bath here, I just have to remember to empty it after it's been raining.

Nice day today, we pottered in the garden, Lucy and I. I couldn't face another day of painting, so we stayed outside in the sunshine.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
229% complete

