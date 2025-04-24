Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 837
Bird
Lucy still not keen on photo taken, so pleased I got one today. She's taken a shining to the old bird bath here, I just have to remember to empty it after it's been raining.
Nice day today, we pottered in the garden, Lucy and I. I couldn't face another day of painting, so we stayed outside in the sunshine.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
837
photos
0
followers
0
following
229% complete
View this month »
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
24th April 2025 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close