King of the castle.

Lucy's new 2m cat tree had a bit of a design fault - she couldn't get to the top deck easily! So put her a little shelf/stepping stone on the wall last night and presto, she's got it. Enjoying being on the top, being right nosey.



Today, finished sorting out last 2 cupboards, all cleaned and sorted for Lucy's food and one for pots and pans. It's very strange now, not walking around boxes on the kitchen floor - it's clear!