Previous
The name is Bond. by blightygal
Photo 839

The name is Bond.

Black and white for a change..
Lucy refused a ton of different offerings, but a few moments after taking this, she scoffed the tuna that I save for occasions like this. Hopefully set her up for the day.
A little bit of excitement this morning, starlings have found the new bird feeding station! So she seemed a little happier, having something to watch.

I didn't sleep, tinnitus has gone up a notch, so very loud. I have an actual medical cause for it, but nobody in the NHS seems to want to help me fix it through an operation, instead learn how to deal with it. Not happy because its causing hearing loss and vertigo, both can be stopped. Getting frustrated how broken the NHS is now. Moan over.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact