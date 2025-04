Green paws.

Quick snap this morning, as been so so busy. Was weeding her little catnip patch, to put some more seedlings in and as soon as I stood up, she nabbed the kneeling pad.



Lucy fell into the pond last night, trying to catch a fish and this morning caught two within 20 mins. I put them back in but I think they're a bit poorly. Now she's mastered the art, I think it may be a rethink needed, a balance to protect the fish and her to enjoy watching and trying (failing) to get them.