Goldfish.

Lucy at the edge of the pond. Since she caught her 3 fish, she has slowed right down on the hunting. She did tho the other night get a tiny baby one that was still black. She managed to slice the poor love in half, getting it out the water and then she promptly ate it. Bleugh.



Quick google panic about cats eating goldfish, apparently ok - only as long as happens rarely. So again, going to wait to see if need to cover the pond entirely.