Birdwatching

We finally cemented Lucy's tree and house that we brought with us from Harlow. Ed and I also made her a 8ft climbing post, with rope glued and pinned to it as she misses climbing trees. Here she is on top of it, watching the birds. Ed's made her a deck to go on top of that but need to get a huge bracket to hold the weight.



She tried to get out of the garden for the 1st time last night, I wasn't there but Ed saw. She landed heavily on the birdbath, from her jump, poor love - that must've hurt. So we took her for a walk around a couple of streets, both Ed and I feeling very nervous as it was without a harness as she now won't wear one. She seemed to enjoy it tho, a little bit of freedom.