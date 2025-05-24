Darlin' dahlia

I bought one plant, for me, not worrying if animal friendly or not and popped it in a pot, out of reach of Herman the tank and her penchant of crashing through plants on ground level or having a nibble.



I asked Ed to use his mobile phone to light it up in the garden tonight, and took this to make the colours pop. The black background is the pond :-). I've not been able to have these before, due to the millions of little black slugs in the old garden. Hoping that the snails here will take a while to find..