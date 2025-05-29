Previous
Endless by blightygal
Endless

Today I started on Ted's room to be downstairs, attempting to make it cleaner and nicer for his return home. Here I am painting over 1970's paint, will take 3 coats as so grubby! Mad to think this paint has been around nearly as long as I have.

We've changed the radiator on the other wall as old one leaked and not very efficient.. pleased to say I managed to find some fabulous fish wallpaper to do a feature wall around the window and tidy up where the gaps are now as the radiator smaller. Ted has been a keen fisherman since he was 5 years old, members and chairmans of some fishing clubs over the years. While I know he no longer has any mental capacity to like it or indeed pass comment, I hope somewhere deep inside it makes him smile or bring back happy memories.
