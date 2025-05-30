Iris Versicolor

Ted's pond iris have flowered this week and his first water lily has just opened today. The little pond is really nice and I actually enjoy pulling out all the pond weed out every couple of weeks (it grows so fast!) and it reminds me of my hair. Apart from the green bit, well, that's not happened since my punk teens anyway. Even the fish are recognising me now, as I like to feed them. They no longer swim away and hide in fear.



Off back to the old house tomorrow for a few days. Ed and I are fighting like cat and dog with the stress of it all, and it's my b'day on Monday. So going to catch up on some chores, see a friend for a catch up and have some lovely soaks in my glorious tub. Ed didn't get much of a say in it anyway as he's totally forgotten this year, I think he panic bought a card from Amazon as that just arrived but no presents bought. Sad as I always liked the one from the cat the best, something cat themed and funny. Nevermind.