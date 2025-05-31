Previous
Car wash by blightygal
Photo 851

Car wash

Very gloomy photo, at the carwash.

Still at the old house, as Ed needed space (understandably as I am the exact same when hit with big stuff) as his dad passed away on 1st June. Going back to London today (3rd June) for am Ed hug and hopefully cuddle with Lucy. She's not eating again either apparently, hoping it's just because am away and not kidneys.

Pressure on now, I may come back to the old house for a couple of months with Lucy to decorate and leave Ed in London. She can have a summer of freedom then. We cannot afford to run two houses.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact