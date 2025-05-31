Car wash

Very gloomy photo, at the carwash.



Still at the old house, as Ed needed space (understandably as I am the exact same when hit with big stuff) as his dad passed away on 1st June. Going back to London today (3rd June) for am Ed hug and hopefully cuddle with Lucy. She's not eating again either apparently, hoping it's just because am away and not kidneys.



Pressure on now, I may come back to the old house for a couple of months with Lucy to decorate and leave Ed in London. She can have a summer of freedom then. We cannot afford to run two houses.