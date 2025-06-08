Blue steel

Lucy doing her best modelling look this morning. Got one snap, she saw the phone in my hand then jumped over the fence and away. She was happy as a happy thing that it wasn't raining today.



Busy times, with arrangements for Ted and all the head and heartache that brings.



Also decided to move back to the old house with Lucy to decorate and Ed stay in London to do the same. We both work better alone in doing chores as we distract each other and Ed always happy to live in a right mess when doing DIY, eating takeaways and microwave curies.. whereas I am not!



Am pretty sure Lucy is going to like having her freedom back, even if only for a couple of months.