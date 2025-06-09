Sign up
Photo 855
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
A out of focus shot, sadly, I liked it nevertheless. When I look at it I get Queen's song in my head.. I wonder why!
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
0
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
856
photos
0
followers
0
following
234% complete
Kissukka
Sweet Lucy
June 10th, 2025
