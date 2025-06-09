Previous
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? by blightygal
Photo 855

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

A out of focus shot, sadly, I liked it nevertheless. When I look at it I get Queen's song in my head.. I wonder why!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

FunnyFace

@blightygal
@blightygal
June 10th, 2025  
