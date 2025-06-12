Sign up
Photo 857
Just in case you missed it.
Walking to dry cleaners next to the tube to drop off Ed's jackets, then order flowers for the funeral. I think people at TFL don't want anyone to miss that this is a tube station! Made me smile anyway.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
0
0
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
