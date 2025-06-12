Previous
Just in case you missed it. by blightygal
Walking to dry cleaners next to the tube to drop off Ed's jackets, then order flowers for the funeral. I think people at TFL don't want anyone to miss that this is a tube station! Made me smile anyway.
@blightygal
