Prison

Can see the netting behind Lucy! Ed at the old house, just seen the weather is going up to 30oC next week, including funeral day, ugh. Asked him to bring back the other fan as Lucy and I are gonna need it..



Exhausting dull day, been painting again. The heat is getting to me, as well as the fumes as very light headed. The bedroom has a huge huge window but only a tiny top opener. A mouldy, single glazed window with paint flaking off. Am too old and too many ailments for this malarky, it's making me grumpy.



Happy fathers day to those still around and those in our memories.