Ed kindly patched up the window ledge before painting as had come apart. He did a darn fine job too! Here he is sanding it, just before I went off to paint.
Nice to see him pull a silly face tbh!


Celebrant is coming around (16th) and has already asked Ed for 2 poems etc. Thing is that Ted never expressed a liking for poetry and am afraid that Ed is going to get bullied into a service that he doesn't want for his dad. I understand it probably makes it easier for them, but it's not about their needs imo. He doesn't sound much like the one I had for my parents, she was utterly lovely.
