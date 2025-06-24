95 lovely years of Ted.

Photo from 13 years ago, we chose to go on the back page of the order of service for his funeral today.



This is was Ted's first fishing trip after his wife died. He was sole carer of Joyce and her suffering dementia for years, a hard job let alone being in his 70/80's and he wasn't able to leave her alone.



Both Ted and Eddie were grinning ear to ear, finally relaxing after organising funeral and the stress and unhappiness of losing a loved one. I met up with them, bringing requested cheese and piccalilli doorsteps and took a few photo's, til got told off for scaring the fish by Ted!



They had so much fun that day that this was the start of them getting away every year, hiring a riverbank cottage in either Cambridge or Norfolk every summer, until it became too hard for Ted at the age of 93.



This is how I will remember Ted, the mad keen fisherman, with his huge smile, warm hug, dry London humour and his love of a swear word or two. Love and miss ya Ted, won't be the same without you.