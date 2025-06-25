Herman's cousin

We popped back to City of London crem this afternoon, as wanted to take a better look at the flowers. Yesterday was so rushed.



There is a little pond there, when we arrived a Heron was there but flew off when saw us. Ed said there were some beautiful carp there but didn't see any but we did see several terrapins. I have read that a terrapin will eat carp, so I wonder if they have munched them all...



Sadly all a little too far away for a phone camera to cope with but was ace to see. I hear about abandoned terrapins living ok in the UK but never seen them before.