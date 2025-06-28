Yellowtail moth

Munching it's way through Ted's garden. This one was kinda stuck at the top of a weed flower, it kept trying different ways to climb back down safely before it finally managed it.



Considering am in London, there's a ton of bugs here, just not many birds sadly. I guess the garden was allowed to just be for a few years.



Had two Estate agents come around for probate. The difference in price is astounding. But both, upon each of their visits, that it's not worth doing up this house to 5* standards just to sell on, the amount of work and money it would cost we'd probably not get back let alone a fair bit of mess. They both said it's not worth decorating or doing basics either as whoever takes this house on will tear it back to the bare bones and start again, which it needs.



So.. looks like Ed is going to spend a while here in his childhood home, not work too much on it then pop on the market when probate comes though. We will hopefully put the old one on sale too at the same time and our stuff into storage then find our forever home. He fancies somewhere by the river...