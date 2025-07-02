Sign up
Previous
Photo 866
Catnip
Lucy's catnip corner which she's largely ignored - strange as it used to send her in a happy frenzy. But the bees love love it. Absolutely swarming, seen 3 different types of bees so far. Nice.
Cooler weather today, thankfully.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
