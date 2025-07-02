Previous
Catnip by blightygal
Photo 866

Catnip

Lucy's catnip corner which she's largely ignored - strange as it used to send her in a happy frenzy. But the bees love love it. Absolutely swarming, seen 3 different types of bees so far. Nice.

Cooler weather today, thankfully.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

